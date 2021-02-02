Truadvice LLC Sells 1,836 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP)

Truadvice LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000.

RFAP opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average is $54.77.

