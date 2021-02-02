Truadvice LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 369.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of PAPR stock opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average of $26.88.

