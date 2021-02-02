TrueFeedBack Tops 1-Day Volume of $450,447.00 (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and $450,447.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00066200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $302.99 or 0.00851581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00049128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,697.36 or 0.04770562 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00036318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00015004 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TrueFeedBack (CRYPTO:TFB) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 6,357,575,089 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,089 coins. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

