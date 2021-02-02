Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stake Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Twilio were worth $12,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 259.1% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 24.3% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Twilio by 6.8% during the third quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 379,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,789,000 after buying an additional 24,158 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 10.6% during the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO stock opened at $371.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $362.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.10. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $404.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of -130.83 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,716 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $488,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total transaction of $18,007,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 165,396 shares of company stock valued at $58,408,004 in the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Twilio from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.17.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.