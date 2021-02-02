Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 48.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.00.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total value of $2,855,629.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,287,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total transaction of $8,903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,077,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $31,422,329 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

TYL opened at $426.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $432.82 and a 200-day moving average of $388.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.80, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.22 and a 1-year high of $466.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.