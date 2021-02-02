Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,898,546 shares in the company, valued at $42,078,542.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 25th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $41,400.00.
- On Tuesday, January 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $39,000.00.
- On Monday, January 11th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $32,400.00.
- On Monday, December 28th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $22,400.00.
- On Monday, December 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $23,000.00.
- On Monday, December 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.
- On Monday, December 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $21,400.00.
- On Monday, November 30th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $21,600.00.
- On Monday, November 23rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $18,600.00.
NASDAQ TYME traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.82. 2,116,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817,434. The firm has a market cap of $236.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.50.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 113,327 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 17,994 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 50,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.
Tyme Technologies Company Profile
Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.
