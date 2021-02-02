U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Down 20.7% in January

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,100 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 217,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Gold stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.45% of U.S. Gold worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAU opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63. U.S. Gold has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $65.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on U.S. Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada.

