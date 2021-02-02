Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,174 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,668 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 6,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP traded up $7.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $138.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.36. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.