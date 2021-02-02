Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDC opened at $167.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.24. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $120.70 and a 12-month high of $175.00.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

