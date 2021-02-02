Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 36,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000.

VIG stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.06. The stock had a trading volume of 71,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,229. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

