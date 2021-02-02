Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,904,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 180,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after purchasing an additional 40,352 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,993,000 after purchasing an additional 497,188 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BIV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.99. The company had a trading volume of 14,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,360. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.21. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $83.21 and a 12-month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.