Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Boosted by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,585,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,294,000 after purchasing an additional 351,008 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,770,000 after purchasing an additional 331,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,403,000 after purchasing an additional 157,897 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 159.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 242,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,291,000 after purchasing an additional 149,086 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $206.03. 2,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,927. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.90 and a 200 day moving average of $172.59. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $210.49.

