Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $63.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.