Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 286,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 97,784 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 98,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,274 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IDV opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.35.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

