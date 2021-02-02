Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,323 Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

PHO stock opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.78. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $49.70.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.