Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $210,000 Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,777 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDJ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 12.7% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 87,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 270.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at about $136,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

NYSE BDJ opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $9.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.