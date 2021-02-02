Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.58.

NYSE:DG opened at $192.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.92. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

