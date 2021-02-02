Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,842 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 189,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,322 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 233,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 83,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.62.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $124.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.76. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $131.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,988 shares of company stock valued at $23,022,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.