Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 535,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after buying an additional 63,245 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,280,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 116,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period.

BND opened at $87.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.93.

