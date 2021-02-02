Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 66,534 EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 66,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EZCORP by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 70.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 19.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 259,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 42,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.62.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $166.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. Equities research analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EZPW. Zacks Investment Research raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded EZCORP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW).

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.