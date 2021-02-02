Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 530.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,762,000 after purchasing an additional 800,697 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 585.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,160,000 after buying an additional 736,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,868,000 after buying an additional 698,235 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 260.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,607,000 after buying an additional 628,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 479.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 383,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,688,000 after acquiring an additional 317,607 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Clorox alerts:

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,033.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 487,958 shares of company stock worth $98,873,269. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.65.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $210.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.74. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $154.88 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The Clorox’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.