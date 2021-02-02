Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108,623 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,753,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

TLT opened at $152.00 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $139.01 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.61.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

