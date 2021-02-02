Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $346,000 Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,724 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $22.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

COG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

