Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Up 43.3% in January

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,600 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the December 31st total of 301,900 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 725,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
VERO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Venus Concept in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Venus Concept in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.79.
Shares of Venus Concept stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. Venus Concept has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $77.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.62.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 9,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.
About Venus Concept
Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.
