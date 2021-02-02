Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Up 43.3% in January

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,600 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the December 31st total of 301,900 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 725,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

VERO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Venus Concept in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Venus Concept in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Shares of Venus Concept stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. Venus Concept has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $77.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.62.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 132.46% and a negative net margin of 104.71%. The company had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Venus Concept will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 9,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

