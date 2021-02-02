Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Viavi Solutions traded as high as $16.85 and last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 106719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VIAV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $85,921.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,297.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 160,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $2,189,740.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,417.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,073. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.57 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

