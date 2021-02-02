Voyager Token (VGX) Price Up 193.4% This Week

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $602.04 million and approximately $19.22 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voyager Token token can currently be bought for approximately $2.71 or 0.00007595 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded up 193.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00065483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.19 or 0.00844629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00047438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,733.79 or 0.04862111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00034840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00014757 BTC.

Voyager Token Token Profile

VGX is a token. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

