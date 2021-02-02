Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,605 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 385,918 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50,056 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 191.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.9% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 99,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.0% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.07.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.