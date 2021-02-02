Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.81. The company had a trading volume of 26,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,295. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $15.97.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
