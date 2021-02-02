Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,424,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,337,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,450 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,973,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,599,000 after purchasing an additional 986,561 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,412,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,442,000 after purchasing an additional 355,116 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 52.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,420,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,770 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,319,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,037,000 after purchasing an additional 319,682 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WELL opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $89.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.55.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

