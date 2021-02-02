Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Makes New Investment in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 20.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,398 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,017,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,472,000 after acquiring an additional 171,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 21.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,854,000 after acquiring an additional 686,985 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,689,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,660,000 after acquiring an additional 61,289 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 19.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,553,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,953,000 after acquiring an additional 248,026 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $88.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $101.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.43.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

