Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 94,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 248,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 217,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 209.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.84.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

