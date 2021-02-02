World Asset Management Inc Has $1.44 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 26,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

GD opened at $147.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. 140166 boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.94.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

