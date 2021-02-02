World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,332 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

SYY opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.14. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $81.21. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1,022.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 over the last three months. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

