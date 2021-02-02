World Asset Management Inc Sells 461 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Humana by 19.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the third quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 1.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Truist lifted their target price on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus lifted their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.95.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $379.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.81. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

