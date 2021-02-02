WT Wealth Management Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $140.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.52.

TMUS traded up $3.29 on Tuesday, hitting $131.71. 142,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,053,722. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $135.54. The company has a market cap of $163.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

