WT Wealth Management Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

WT Wealth Management raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.97. The company had a trading volume of 58,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $112.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

