XIO (XIO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $103,650.00

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. XIO has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIO token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000027 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000102 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

XIO Token Profile

XIO is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 tokens. The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official website is xio.network

Buying and Selling XIO

XIO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

