Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 308,113 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 202,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtant Medical stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 20,307 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.68% of Xtant Medical worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DMB Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

