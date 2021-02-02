Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Short Interest Up 66.4% in January

Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,485,700 shares, a growth of 66.4% from the December 31st total of 2,094,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34,857.0 days.

OTCMKTS:YMDAF opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80. Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $5.42.

Get Yamada Holdings Co.Ltd. alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Yamada Denki Co, Ltd. engages in the reuse and recycling of used home appliances in Japan. It operates approximately 12,570 stores. The company also engages in the house renovation business; provision of repair and support services; and finance and insurance services. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Takasaki, Japan.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Yamada Holdings Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamada Holdings Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.