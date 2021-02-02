Zacks: Analysts Expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.14. Casa Systems reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Casa Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 185.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Casa Systems during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 3,309.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 23,296 shares in the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CASA opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $659.84 million, a PE ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.20. Casa Systems has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $8.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

