Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $735.72 Million

Analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) will post $735.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $734.41 million and the highest is $737.00 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ContextLogic.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on WISH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $31.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39. ContextLogic has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $32.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ContextLogic stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ContextLogic (WISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.