Zacks Investment Research Lowers Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) to Sell

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

AVYA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Avaya from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $19.00 to $23.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Avaya in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Avaya stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.98. The stock had a trading volume of 805,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,235. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.72. Avaya has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $24.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.28 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avaya will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Avaya by 28,311.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,392,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after buying an additional 1,387,270 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Avaya in the first quarter worth $20,120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Avaya by 22.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,052,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,793,000 after buying an additional 929,032 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avaya in the fourth quarter worth $7,769,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Avaya in the third quarter worth $5,899,000.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

