Zacks Investment Research Lowers StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) to Hold

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on StepStone Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. StepStone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. StepStone Group has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $40.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.71.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.14 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the third quarter worth about $27,850,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the third quarter worth about $13,837,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,822,000. Inherent Group LP purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,617,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,742,000. Institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

