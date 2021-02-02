ZeuxCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $361,564.36 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $361,564.36 and $18,576.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00065622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.94 or 0.00845777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00047340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,738.42 or 0.04869507 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00035109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00014853 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

