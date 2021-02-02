ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Trading 11.2% Higher

Shares of ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) traded up 11.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.28. 510,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 757,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83.

ZK International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZKIN)

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

