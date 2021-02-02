ZUM TOKEN Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $216,496.40 and approximately $12.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 78.4% against the dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.88 or 0.00417027 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000754 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 86,215,489,523 coins and its circulating supply is 14,176,264,471 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

