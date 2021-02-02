Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $92.66 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 348,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $92,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 444,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $118,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $270.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

