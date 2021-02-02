Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 272,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,880 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cerner were worth $21,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,859,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,114,000 after purchasing an additional 959,533 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,938,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 119.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 982,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,854,000 after buying an additional 534,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cerner by 15.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,919,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,042,000 after buying an additional 394,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Cerner by 209.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 423,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,940,000 after buying an additional 286,805 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of CERN stock opened at $80.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $84.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $3,560,282.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock worth $5,055,031. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.32.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.