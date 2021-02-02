Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 11,609 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 243,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $30,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IBM stock opened at $120.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.80. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

