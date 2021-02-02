Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 31,183 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,183 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $32,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,696,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,670,000 after buying an additional 563,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,467,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,143,000 after purchasing an additional 326,860 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,537,000 after purchasing an additional 318,435 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,085,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,710,000 after purchasing an additional 56,966 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,194,000 after buying an additional 2,677,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $91.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day moving average of $82.87. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $95.87. The stock has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.43.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

